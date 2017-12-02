SLIDESHOW: 2017 SEC Championship - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: 2017 SEC Championship

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM) (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM - The 2017 SEC Championship game featured one of the Deep South’s oldest rivalries.

Auburn and Georgia faced off at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium to battle it out for the championship title.

Take a look at some behind-the-scenes photos of game day!

