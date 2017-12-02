CSU hosts World Aids Day Walk to raise awareness

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The ladies of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. of Columbus hosted a World Aids Day Walk at Columbus State University Saturday morning.

The event was held to raise awareness of HIV and aids and the importance of getting tested.



"Everyone needs to know that you have to go get tested for HIV because it is high, especially in southern states so it’s really important to spread awareness for HIV because we really do need that in order to stop it," says CSU student Tatiyana. McKinnie



According to New Horizons, the highest affected by HIV are African American women, ages 22 to 45.



Through the walk, the goal is to reduce the stigma that HIV only affects the LGBT community or someone with a blood disorder



"Over the course of the two days we've tested almost 50 people for HIV and Hepatitis C, it means a lot to us as an agency at new horizons to get the word out that people need to get tested,“ says Susan Gallagher with New Horizons



Students and community health organizations participated in the event.

Their goal is to end the effect of HIV on families and increase awareness of prevention to make HIV a thing of the past.

