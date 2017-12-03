Organization raising money to buy over 1,000 shoes for kids

Christmas is almost here, but Controllers Civic and Social Club Incorporated is already looking ahead to Easter of 2018.

On Saturday, the organization held their annual ball in Columbus to raise funds to buy shoes for more than 1,000 children.

"It makes you feel real good you know what I'm saying. When you see those children smiling and happy and they can't wait to show you their new shoes. It makes you feel all tingly all under," said the chapter President Will Simmons.

The event is close to many people's hearts because it serves a bigger purpose than just having a good time. Some donors have been participating for more than 20 years.

It’s been a successful run so far for this organization. In 2016, they set a pretty high bar. That year alone donations helped to buy about 3,000 pairs of shoes. This year they are hoping for even more.

"We're looking at what $15,000. And this is what most of our functions toward raising funds so we can put shoes on children that are less fortunate. Those that are needy," continued Simmons.

Altogether the organization has bought more than 20,000 pairs of shoes for children. They are also helping provide bikes for kids during the Christmas holiday.

