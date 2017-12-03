Organization raising money to buy over 1,000 shoes for kids

The Iron Cross Motorcycle Club teamed together with bike club riders across Columbus on a mission to give. They put on their 35th annual Toys-for-Tot’s drive and parade. Every toy will be donated to The Valley Rescue Mission.More >>
College football in Alabama has helped residents earn more than $1.1 million over the past two seasons through a popular online hospitality service.More >>
Christmas is almost here, but Controllers Civic and Social Club Incorporated is looking forward to Easter of 2018. On Saturday, the organization held their annual ball to raise funds to buy shoes for more than 1,000 children.More >>
The 2017 SEC Championship game featured one of the Deep South’s oldest rivalries.More >>
Sumter County Sheriff Pete Smith said he suspended three deputies and their shift supervisor after a complaint of the deputies trespassing at an undisclosed location.More >>
President Donald Trump is referring to a veteran FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling as "Tainted." The agent was removed after the discovery...More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
