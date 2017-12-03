2 UGA football players arrested after SEC Championship win

Mugshot of when Natrez Patrick was arrested in 2015. (Source: WTVM File)

BARROW COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.

According to WSB-TV, starting linebacker Natrez Patrick was arrested late Saturday, just hours after the big game.

Inmate records from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Patrick was arrested on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Patrick was a passenger during a traffic stop, according to Barrow County Sheriff's spokesperson Ryan Sears. He was in a vehicle with fellow teammate and wide receiver Jayson Stanley.

Stanley was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and speeding— going 87-mph in a 65-mph zone.

Patrick was arrested just last month on the same charge, but this is his third arrest total.

Two years ago, Patrick and a teammate were arrested for possession of marijuana. Patrick served a one-game suspension.

UGA’s student-athlete handbook calls for a four-game suspension for football players who have a second marijuana violation.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.