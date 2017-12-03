North GA sheriff’s office trolls Auburn fans on Facebook after UGA win

OCONEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A North Georgia Sheriff’s Office poked a little celebratory fun at Auburn football fans Saturday after UGA’s SEC Championship win.

A post on the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page offered Auburn drivers a break (well, sort of).

The post said they’d discount all speeding tickets by 5 mph if you graduated from Auburn because “Y'all have had enough of a beating today.”

UGA beat Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship game Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

UGA moved to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will face No. 2 Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl Game.

The winner of Oklahoma-Georgia and Clemson-Alabama will move on to play in the National Championship game on January 8 in Atlanta.

