Motorcycle club hosts toy drive, parade for Valley Rescue Mission

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – “Could you imagine waking up Christmas morning and not having anything,” said Craig Birch, Director of Paint Roc Chapter.

The Iron Cross Motorcycle Club teamed together with bike club riders across Columbus on a mission to give. They put on their 35th annual Toys-for-Tot’s drive and parade. Every toy will be donated to The Valley Rescue Mission.

“To be out here is just full of heart. There’s never been a better feeling than giving especially during the Christmas season,” said Jason Miller with the Iron Cross Motorcycle Club.

“Giving back to the community and making sure that kids in town here that may not have a Christmas get a chance to have a Christmas,” said Birch.

Because of events like this, The Valley Rescue Mission will be able to help almost 1,000 families have a Merry Christmas.

“The toys that we collect during this motorcycle parade is a blessing beyond words,” said Mitzi Oxford, Development Director of The Valley Rescue Mission.

Nearly 1,000 bikes and people lining up for the parade Sunday to celebrate reaching their goal of giving back to the community.

