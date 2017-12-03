Historic Columbus hosts holiday home tour - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Historic Columbus hosts holiday home tour

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
and Tony Sloan
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Historic Columbus hosted its holiday home tour Sunday afternoon.

The tour features 7 homes in the high Uptown Historic District of Columbus.

As guests toured houses by trolley, including the Blackmar Ellis House and the Rankin House, they were provided refreshments, music from Columbus State University students, and a chance for children to meet with Santa.

“We have sold out today. It's been an amazing day. We also had a toy donation today where we were donating toys to True Spring Academy,” said Callie Hecht, Historic Columbus board member.

The goal of the event is to show people historic preservation, show the beauty of Columbus, and spread that Christmas cheer. The toys that they collected were for children at a True Spring Academy in Bibb City.

