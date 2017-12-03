Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn agrees to new deal

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn is not going anywhere anytime soon as he has agreed to a new deal with Auburn.

Malzahn has agreed to a deal Sunday afternoon that will keep him at Auburn University through 2024, according to Auburn247.com.

His last extension came in June 2016 and locked him down through Dec. 31, 2020. The new deal adds four more years to his current deal so he will remain with the Tigers through 2024.

The new deal is worth as much as $50 million. The buyout was a point of contention but we've learned that it is worth tens of millions of dollars.

Malzahn was making $4.7 million a year but his new contract will push his income above $7 million annually.

Malzahn, 45-21 in five seasons as the Tiger’s head coach, has a 25-15 record against conference foes.

Auburn lost to UGA in the SEC Championship game Saturday.

The Tigers will face UCF in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

