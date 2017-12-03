1 man injured in Columbus stabbing - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

1 man injured in Columbus stabbing

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
(Source: Muscogee Sheriff's Office) (Source: Muscogee Sheriff's Office)
(WTVM) -

Columbus Police confirmed one man has been injured from a Sunday evening stabbing at Crystal Valley Estates Mobile Home Park, in Columbus.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from two men arguing.

Police say one stabbed in the chest with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 7p.m.

Police arrested 59-year-old Jarvis McTyre.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

