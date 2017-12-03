One man injured in Columbus stabbing

For 12 days leading up to Christmas, Chick-fil-A is giving out free food to celebrate the holiday season!More >>
Looking for a fun, festive way to celebrate the holidays with your family? Check out our list below for several exciting options!More >>
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn is not going anywhere anytime soon as he has agreed to a new deal with Auburn, according to a report.More >>
It is a big night in as Auburn University's Student Government Association holds its annual holiday lighting. Crews have been here preparing all day Sunday. It is an event designed to bring the university and the community together as the holiday season approaches.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>
