One man injured in Columbus stabbing

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Columbus Police confirmed one man has been injured from a Sunday evening stabbing at Crystal Valley Estates Mobile Home Park, in Columbus.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from two men arguing.

Police say one stabbed in the chest with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 7p.m.

Police arrested 59-year-old Jarvis McTyre.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

