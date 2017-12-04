Lee County Sheriff's Office investigates attempted car break-in

Lee County deputies are searching for a suspect who attempted to break into a car in a Smiths Station neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video that shows a person with possibly a blanket around their shoulders checking to see if the doors were unlocked on a parked car. The person can be seen walking away after learning the doors were locked.

The incident happened in the Shadow Wood subdivision on Lee Road 982.

If you think you recognize this person, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

