News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Monday

One man injured in Columbus stabbing

Police say the stabbing stemmed from two men arguing. According to police, the man was stabbed in the chest with non-life threatening injuries.

Arrest made in Ewart Avenue fatal shooting

According to police Adrian Harris was taken into custody Friday without incident in Alabama. He was later returned to Georgia and booked into the Muscogee County Jail charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Verdict reached in Riverwind Apt. murder trial

Gary Jones was found not guilty of all charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Grease Monkey hosts toy drive

All customers who donate a new, unwrapped toy to any of the five Chattahoochee Valley area locations until Dec. 18 will receive $20 off a full-service oil change.

Operating system glitch causes iPhones to continually reboot themselves

The bug is affecting the phones that use apps with notification features, such as a workout or medical app.

2 UGA football players arrested after SEC Championship win

Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.

North GA sheriff's office trolls Auburn on Facebook after UGA win

A post on the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page offered Auburn drivers a break (well, sort of).

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn agrees to new deal

Malzahn has agreed to a deal Sunday afternoon that will keep him at Auburn University through 2024, according to Auburn247.com.

