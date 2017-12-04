Eufaula Police Dept. warns of theft during the holiday season

The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence. The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.More >>
The trial for a man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player beings Monday. Twenty-five-year-old Markhale Hart was arrested and charged with murder three years ago.More >>
For 12 days leading up to Christmas, Chick-fil-A is giving out free food to celebrate the holiday season!More >>
Looking for a fun, festive way to celebrate the holidays with your family? Check out our list below for several exciting options!More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
The children were treated for minor smoke inhalation but are expected to be OK.More >>
President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.More >>
