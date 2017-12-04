Eufaula Police Dept. warns of theft during the holiday season - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Eufaula Police Dept. warns of theft during the holiday season

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Facebook, @EufaulaPolice) (Source: Facebook, @EufaulaPolice)
EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) -

The Eufaula Police Department is using a solved case to warn people of theft during the holiday season.

Detectives posted a video of a woman stealing from a home in the historic district last week. She can be seen walking up to someone’s porch and pretending to knock on the door when a car drove by.  She then grabs a pair of topiary decorations from the porch and leaves.

The woman has been arrested and charged with theft.

The police want to remind you to be cautious if you plan to have packages delivered to your home. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • breaking

    CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street

    CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street

    Monday, December 4 2017 8:52 AM EST2017-12-04 13:52:35 GMT
    (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)

    The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence.  The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.  

    More >>

    The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence.  The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.  

    More >>

  • Trial begins Monday in 2014 murder of Auburn football player

    Trial begins Monday in 2014 murder of Auburn football player

    Monday, December 4 2017 8:39 AM EST2017-12-04 13:39:06 GMT
    Markale Hart (Source: Auburn Police Department)Markale Hart (Source: Auburn Police Department)

    The trial for a man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player beings Monday. Twenty-five-year-old Markhale Hart was arrested and charged with murder three years ago. 

    More >>

    The trial for a man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player beings Monday. Twenty-five-year-old Markhale Hart was arrested and charged with murder three years ago. 

    More >>

  • Columbus Chick-fil-A's announce ‘12 Days of Cheer’ deals

    Columbus Chick-fil-A's announce ‘12 Days of Cheer’ deals

    Sunday, December 3 2017 8:31 PM EST2017-12-04 01:31:55 GMT
    (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)(Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)

    For 12 days leading up to Christmas, Chick-fil-A is giving out free food to celebrate the holiday season! 

    More >>

    For 12 days leading up to Christmas, Chick-fil-A is giving out free food to celebrate the holiday season! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly