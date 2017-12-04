Eufaula Police Dept. warns of theft during the holiday season

The Eufaula Police Department is using a solved case to warn people of theft during the holiday season.

Detectives posted a video of a woman stealing from a home in the historic district last week. She can be seen walking up to someone’s porch and pretending to knock on the door when a car drove by. She then grabs a pair of topiary decorations from the porch and leaves.

The woman has been arrested and charged with theft.

The police want to remind you to be cautious if you plan to have packages delivered to your home.

