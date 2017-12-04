CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM) (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)
(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM) (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)
(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM) (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning.

The narcotics division and hazmat team are on the scene with protective equipment against hazardous material as they enter the residence. 

The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates. 

