FIRST TO ALERT: rain arrives tomorrow & a big cool down behind that

By Elisabeth D'Amore, Morning Meteorologist
(WTVM) -  We have some fog this morning giving way to a partly sunny sky and temperatures topping out in the low 70s this afternoon. The warm weather sticks with us one more day after today but big changes happen Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We'll track a front into the area Tuesday afternoon bringing rain for Tuesday night through early Wednesday. Lingering showers are possible through Friday but a push of cold air arrives Wednesday. This will drastically drop temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s into the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will start in the 30s beginning Friday morning.

By Saturday and Sunday morning we'll be at freezing or below. The sun will return in full force for this coming weekend!

    CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street

    Monday, December 4 2017
    The Columbus Police Department's Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence.  The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.  

  Trial begins Monday in 2014 murder of Auburn football player

    Monday, December 4 2017
    The trial for a man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player beings Monday. Twenty-five-year-old Markhale Hart was arrested and charged with murder three years ago. 

  Columbus Chick-fil-A's announce '12 Days of Cheer' deals

    Sunday, December 3 2017
    For 12 days leading up to Christmas, Chick-fil-A is giving out free food to celebrate the holiday season! 

