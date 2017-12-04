FIRST TO ALERT: rain arrives tomorrow & a big cool down behind that

(WTVM) - We have some fog this morning giving way to a partly sunny sky and temperatures topping out in the low 70s this afternoon. The warm weather sticks with us one more day after today but big changes happen Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We'll track a front into the area Tuesday afternoon bringing rain for Tuesday night through early Wednesday. Lingering showers are possible through Friday but a push of cold air arrives Wednesday. This will drastically drop temperatures. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s into the beginning of next week. Overnight lows will start in the 30s beginning Friday morning.

By Saturday and Sunday morning we'll be at freezing or below. The sun will return in full force for this coming weekend!

