Trial begins Monday in 2014 murder of Auburn football player

The trial for a man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player beings Monday.

Twenty-five-year-old Markale Hart was arrested and charged with murder three years ago.

According to Lee County police, Hart is responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Jakell Mitchell. Mitchell was a freshman H-Back when he was shot at an off-campus apartment in December of 2014.

Hart admitted to shooting Mitchell but claims it was in self-defense.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.