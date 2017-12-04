Trial begins Monday in 2014 murder of Auburn football player - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Trial begins Monday in 2014 murder of Auburn football player

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Markale Hart (Source: Auburn Police Department) Markale Hart (Source: Auburn Police Department)
Jakell Mitchell. (Source: Auburn Athletics) Jakell Mitchell. (Source: Auburn Athletics)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

The trial for a man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player beings Monday.

Twenty-five-year-old Markale Hart was arrested and charged with murder three years ago.

According to Lee County police, Hart is responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Jakell Mitchell. Mitchell was a freshman H-Back when he was shot at an off-campus apartment in December of 2014.

Hart admitted to shooting Mitchell but claims it was in self-defense. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

