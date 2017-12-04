Muscogee Co. Tax Assessors Board receives 10K+ appeals from property owners

Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.More >>
Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.More >>
The Muscogee County Tax Assessors Board continues going through property valuation appeals, after months of sifting and reviewing submissions.More >>
The Muscogee County Tax Assessors Board continues going through property valuation appeals, after months of sifting and reviewing submissions.More >>
The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence. The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.More >>
The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence. The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.More >>
Columbus Police confirmed one man has been injured from a Sunday evening stabbing at Crystal Valley Estates Mobile Home Park, in Columbus. Police say the stabbing stemmed from two men arguing. Police say one stabbed in the chest with non-life threatening injuries. The incident happened around 7p.m. Police arrested 59-year-old Jarvis McTyre. This is a developing story check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download t...More >>
Columbus Police confirmed one man has been injured from a Sunday evening stabbing at Crystal Valley Estates Mobile Home Park, in Columbus. Police say the stabbing stemmed from two men arguing. Police say one stabbed in the chest with non-life threatening injuries. The incident happened around 7p.m. Police arrested 59-year-old Jarvis McTyre. This is a developing story check back for updates. Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download t...More >>
The trial for a man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player beings Monday. Twenty-five-year-old Markhale Hart was arrested and charged with murder three years ago.More >>
The trial for a man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player beings Monday. Twenty-five-year-old Markhale Hart was arrested and charged with murder three years ago.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.More >>
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.More >>
An 8-year-old child was left with "severe 2nd degree burns" on the left side of his body after playing with a lighter and a bottle of perfume, according to Salisbury Police.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>