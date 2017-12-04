Muscogee Co. Tax Assessors Board receives 10K+ appeals from prop - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee Co. Tax Assessors Board receives 10K+ appeals from property owners

By Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  The Muscogee County Tax Assessors Board continues going through property valuation appeals, after months of sifting and reviewing submissions.

The tax assessors office received more than 10,000 appeals,  the result of a county-wide software conversion project and a revaluation of 70,000 parcels. 

These appeals, in turn, delayed a final approval of Muscogee County's tax digest. 
 
Throughout the appeals process, tax assessors have talked and met with property owners who've appealed their 2017 valuation, hoping to reach a compromise through negotiation.

As of Columbus City Council's latest meeting, the tax assessors' board said it reviewed close to 5,800 active appeals, recommending over 50 percent of those be reduced; all recommendations need the Tax Assessors Board's approval.

The board also said it has certified nearly 870 appeals as "certified" for hearings with the County Board of Equalization; in these appeals,

The property owner still does not agree with any numbers or compromises offered by tax assessors. Hearings in front of the B.O.E have already started and will continue into 2018. 
 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Funeral services announced for fallen Troup County deputy

    Funeral services announced for fallen Troup County deputy

    Monday, December 4 2017 4:10 PM EST2017-12-04 21:10:44 GMT
    (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

    Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.

    More >>

    Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.

    More >>

  • Muscogee Co. Tax Assessors Board receives 10K+ appeals from property owners

    Muscogee Co. Tax Assessors Board receives 10K+ appeals from property owners

    Monday, December 4 2017 3:47 PM EST2017-12-04 20:47:49 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    The Muscogee County Tax Assessors Board continues going through property valuation appeals, after months of sifting and reviewing submissions. 

    More >>

    The Muscogee County Tax Assessors Board continues going through property valuation appeals, after months of sifting and reviewing submissions. 

    More >>

  • CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street

    CPD Special Operations Unit investigates home on 42nd Street

    Monday, December 4 2017 3:08 PM EST2017-12-04 20:08:00 GMT
    (Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)(Source: Jose Zozaya/WTVM)

    The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence.  The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.  

    More >>

    The Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit responded to a home on 42nd Street Monday morning. The narcotics division is on the scene in hazmat gear as they enter the residence.  The street is currently blocked off as the investigation is underway.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly