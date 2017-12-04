Muscogee Co. Tax Assessors Board receives 10K+ appeals from property owners

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Tax Assessors Board continues going through property valuation appeals, after months of sifting and reviewing submissions.



The tax assessors office received more than 10,000 appeals, the result of a county-wide software conversion project and a revaluation of 70,000 parcels.



These appeals, in turn, delayed a final approval of Muscogee County's tax digest.



Throughout the appeals process, tax assessors have talked and met with property owners who've appealed their 2017 valuation, hoping to reach a compromise through negotiation.



As of Columbus City Council's latest meeting, the tax assessors' board said it reviewed close to 5,800 active appeals, recommending over 50 percent of those be reduced; all recommendations need the Tax Assessors Board's approval.



The board also said it has certified nearly 870 appeals as "certified" for hearings with the County Board of Equalization; in these appeals,



The property owner still does not agree with any numbers or compromises offered by tax assessors. Hearings in front of the B.O.E have already started and will continue into 2018.



