Woman donates Christmas toys to sick children in Columbus hospital

One Columbus woman taking the saying “it is better to give than to receive” to heart as she made another kind gesture Monday. Sharon Bunn gave out more than $1,000 worth of toys to sick children at Midtown Medical Center Monday afternoon.More >>
Funeral services have been announced for a Troup County deputy who died over the weekend.More >>
From the sports market to the housing market, former General Manager and Head Coach for the Columbus Cottonmouths hockey team Jerome "Boom-Boom" Bechard is now selling real estate.More >>
It is the holiday season and that means holiday shopping— but what happens if you receive a gift you don't particularly care for— do you take it back? Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, tells us more about what to be on the lookout for this time of year.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected in a killing in Alabama was arrested on a DUI charge in Georgia.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.More >>
The Dixie Cafe is expected to close their doors this week.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
