Former Columbus Cottonmouths hockey coach now a realtor

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – From the sports market to the housing market, former General Manager and Head Coach for the Columbus Cottonmouths hockey team Jerome "Boom-Boom" Bechard is now selling real estate.

Bechard has been on the job for about a week and a half. He got his real estate license through an online course.

Bechard came to Columbus more than two decades as a hockey player. He later became the coach and general manager for the team.

He says the decades working in sports has helped him transition to his new job.

“If I can help someone with one of the biggest purchases of their life and inform them throughout the whole process and coach them through it. I think that is gratifying,” said Bechard.

Bechard says he is open to returning to the sports world if hockey should return to Columbus.

The Cottonmouths suspended operations for the 2017-18 season after the team was unable to find new ownership.

