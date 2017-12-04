Phenix City police searching for double shooting suspect

From the sports market to the housing market, former General Manager and Head Coach for the Columbus Cottonmouths hockey team Jerome "Boom-Boom" Bechard is now selling real estate.More >>
It is the holiday season and that means holiday shopping— but what happens if you receive a gift you don't particularly care for— do you take it back? Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, tells us more about what to be on the lookout for this time of year.More >>
The search continues for whoever is responsible for a double shooting in Phenix City last Wednesday. One person was killed and another injured.More >>
One Columbus woman taking the saying “it is better to give than to receive” to heart as she made another kind gesture Monday. Sharon Bunn gave out more than $1,000 worth of toys to sick children at Midtown Medical Center Monday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected in a killing in Alabama was arrested on a DUI charge in Georgia.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.More >>
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.More >>
The investigation and search for the woman’s remains reopened because of recent leads.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
