Phenix City police searching for double shooting suspect

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The search continues for whoever is responsible for a double shooting in Phenix City last Wednesday.

One person was killed and another injured.

The incident happened at the intersection of 4th Street and 10th Avenue.

According to witnesses on the scene, a Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon was seen driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed following the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2835.

