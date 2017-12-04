East Columbus drivers worried about rough railroad crossings

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – After airing a story last month, repairs have been made to some railroad crossings in East Columbus, some sections of roads were shut down most of Monday.

Despite the work along Woodruff Farm Road, one man says the crossing near him has gotten worse since it was repaired. Kenneth hall says it is a high traffic area and now there need to be signs warning drivers so they don't damage their cars.

“They need to put a rough crossing sign to let people know that they're not done with this construction site because any other construction site if you have a rough crossing they usually have rough crossing signs up and there's a lot of people going across these railroad crossings over here at Morris and Woodruff Farm Road,” said concerned driver Kenneth Hall.

The city of Columbus has received multiple complaints about the broken concrete at a number of crossings.

We reached out recently to the Central of Georgia Railway to find out more about repairs.

