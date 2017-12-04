Columbus Tax Allocation District public hearing postponed to January

A decision has been made to move a public hearing, that will discuss the establishment of a Tax Allocation District in north Columbus, to January 23 for holiday purposes. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

A tax allocation district is a specified area where real estate property tax monies gather above a certain threshold for a certain period of time for specified improvement.

It’s proposers, Flournoy and Calhoun, say that the development is all about being locally sponsored, and the money will be spent for public environmental infrastructure.

According to the proposers, the district will pay for improvements without raising taxes. There's a focus on making improvements for the general public.

“We're going to clean all that up. We've been asked by the city to try to put a roadway system in here that will relieve traffic from the gateway,” says Martin Flournoy.

According to the proposers, the current tax scenario could generate more than $800,000 a year for the city. Some long-time residents say that there should be alternative measures taken without using taxpayer dollars.

“There is a lot of infrastructures that need more help than this. Who's going to pay for it taxpayers? Why can't these government land facilities pay their own way without taxpayer money?” asked Doris Hulse.

When addressed with the question of how South Columbus could be affected by this new TAD District Flournoy and Calhoun say it could have a mirror effect.

“I think you could easily see a parallel where that could take place in south Columbus on a number of TAD districts that have already been created.”

