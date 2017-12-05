Trees for Troops gives 600 Christmas trees to Fort Benning service members

St. Francis Hospital invites the community to join its annual Christmas event Tuesday, Dec 5. Light the Spirit begins at 6 p.m. at the Butler Pavillion on St. Francis Avenue.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Tuesday.More >>
The search continues for whoever is responsible for a double shooting in Phenix City last Wednesday. One person was killed and another injured.More >>
Despite the work along Woodruff Farm Road, one man says the crossing near him has gotten worse since it was repaired. Kenneth hall says it is a high traffic area and now there need to be signs warning drivers so they don't damage their cars.More >>
It is the holiday season and that means holiday shopping— but what happens if you receive a gift you don't particularly care for— do you take it back? Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, tells us more about what to be on the lookout for this time of year.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
