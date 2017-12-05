Trees for Troops gives 600 Christmas trees to Fort Benning service members

Hundreds of Christmas trees will be given to local active duty military and their families Tuesday, Dec. 5.

As part of the Trees for Troops initiative, FedEx Freight will deliver 600 Christmas trees to Fort Benning.

Trees for Troops takes place at Wetherby Field on Custer Road and begins at 10:30 a.m. A military ID must be present.

Trees will be available on a first come, first served basis. Volunteers will be on site to help, but guests should expect to load and strap their own tree.

Trees for Troops is in its thirteenth year and will achieve a milestone by reaching over 200,000 trees to service members and their families at nearly 65 military bases. Each tree will include a letter of gratitude.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.