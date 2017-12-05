News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Tuesday

Mugshot of when Natrez Patrick was arrested in 2015. (Source: WTVM File)

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Tuesday.

News Leader 9 is available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone, during all local newscasts. Replays of the most recent newscasts will show if News Leader 9 is not airing a live newscast.

Jury selection begins in trial of Auburn football player's 2014 murder

According to Lee County deputies, Hart is responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Jakell Mitchell. Mitchell was a freshman running back when he was shot at an off-campus apartment in December of 2014.

East Columbus drivers worried about rough railroad crossings

Despite the work along Woodruff Farm Road, one man says the crossing near him has gotten worse since it was repaired. Kenneth hall says it is a high traffic area and now there need to be signs warning drivers so they don't damage their cars.

Woman donates Christmas toys to sick children in Columbus hospital

Sharon Bunn gave out more than $1,000 worth of toys to sick children at Midtown Medical Center Monday afternoon.

2 UGA football players arrested after SEC Championship win

Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.

Columbus Tax Allocation District public hearing postponed to January

A tax allocation district is a specified area where real estate property tax monies gather above a certain threshold for a certain period of time for specified improvement.

Trees for Troops gives 600 Christmas trees to Fort Benning service members

As part of the Trees for Troops initiative, FedEx Freight will deliver 600 Christmas trees to Fort Benning.

Doug Jones: "I'm an independent voice"

Using the backdrop of U.S. Steel where his father and grandfather worked, Doug Jones dismissed President Trump’s endorsement of Republican Roy Moore, instead vowing to find common ground with both parties in Washington.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn agrees to new deal

Malzahn has agreed to a deal Sunday afternoon that will keep him at Auburn University through 2024, according to Auburn247.com.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch News Leader 9 online or on your mobile device here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.