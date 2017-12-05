St. Francis Hospital hosts annual Light the Spirit event

St. Francis Hospital in Columbus hosted their 23rd annual light the spirit celebration and tree lighting Tuesday evening.

Students from St. Ann Pacelli, Eddie Middle, Columbus High, and Columbus State University came to sing and entertain the guests.

The hospital also offered crafts and refreshments along with a jewelry sale. And of course, Santa was there.

After Santa’s arrival, kids got to take pictures with him in front of the giant tree in the lobby of the Butler Pavilion.

“St Francis has deep roots in the community and we want to make sure that we kick off the season. It’s a season of purity, it’s a season of peace and we want to make sure that we help celebrate that and our commitment to improving the health of communities and we also want to make sure that we recognize the season and getting everybody in the festive spirit,” said Dan Jones, CEO of St. Francis Hospital.

