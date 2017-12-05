St. Francis hosts annual Light the Spirit event

St. Francis Hospital invites the community to join its annual Christmas event Tuesday, Dec 5.

Light the Spirit begins at 6 p.m. at the Butler Pavilion on St. Francis Avenue. The hospital will turn on Christmas lights and entertain guests with Christmas music performed by students from St. Ann Pacelli, Eddie Middle, Columbus High, and Columbus State University.

Santa will be at the event to take pictures with attendees.

