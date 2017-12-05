St. Francis hosts annual Light the Spirit event

A decision has been made to move a public hearing, that will discuss the establishment of a Tax Allocation District in north Columbus, to January 23 for holiday purposes. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday.More >>
A decision has been made to move a public hearing, that will discuss the establishment of a Tax Allocation District in north Columbus, to January 23 for holiday purposes. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday.More >>
Despite the work along Woodruff Farm Road, one man says the crossing near him has gotten worse since it was repaired. Kenneth hall says it is a high traffic area and now there need to be signs warning drivers so they don't damage their cars.More >>
Despite the work along Woodruff Farm Road, one man says the crossing near him has gotten worse since it was repaired. Kenneth hall says it is a high traffic area and now there need to be signs warning drivers so they don't damage their cars.More >>
Voters who can’t make it to the poll next Tuesday have a few more days to apply for an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, Dec. 7. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Dec. 11.More >>
Voters who can’t make it to the poll next Tuesday have a few more days to apply for an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, Dec. 7. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Dec. 11.More >>
St. Francis Hospital invites the community to join its annual Christmas event Tuesday, Dec 5. Light the Spirit begins at 6 p.m. at the Butler Pavilion on St. Francis Avenue.More >>
St. Francis Hospital invites the community to join its annual Christmas event Tuesday, Dec 5. Light the Spirit begins at 6 p.m. at the Butler Pavilion on St. Francis Avenue.More >>
The search continues for whoever is responsible for a double shooting in Phenix City last Wednesday. One person was killed and another injured.More >>
The search continues for whoever is responsible for a double shooting in Phenix City last Wednesday. One person was killed and another injured.More >>
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
According to CNN, President Trump is coming to Jackson this Saturday for the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.More >>
According to CNN, President Trump is coming to Jackson this Saturday for the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
Thomas Anthony Dixon was trying to protect his 72-year-old mother from an armed robbery when he was shot and killed Sunday morning.More >>
Thomas Anthony Dixon was trying to protect his 72-year-old mother from an armed robbery when he was shot and killed Sunday morning.More >>