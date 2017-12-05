Deadline to apply for absentee ballot nears in AL U.S. Senate race

Voters who can’t make it to the poll next Tuesday have a few more days to apply for an absentee ballot.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, Dec. 7. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Dec. 11. Applications are available on the Secretary of States website.

An absentee ballot can be casted if you will be out of your county on election day, have an illness that keeps you from going to the polls, work a shift that coincides with polling hours, attend college out of your county, or are a member of the military or family member of the military serving overseas.

