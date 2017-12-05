FIRST TO ALERT: Rain arrives to the Valley this afternoon

(WTVM) - The clouds will be around all morning but rain holds off until the 2nd half of the day. Rain chances rise after 4PM ET and take us into the overnight hours. The highest rain chance will be in the 6-10 PM ET time frame. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. The showers should let up by early tomorrow morning but the cold front bringing the showers will stall to our south keeping the rain chance around through Friday.

Rain chances will stay in the 30-40 percent range. Temperatures today will top out in the 70s but drop drastically tomorrow. We'll see highs in the 40s and 50s for the remainder of the work week and weekend. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s and 30s starting Friday morning.

We're watching for the chance to see some snow flurries in north AL and GA Friday and Saturday. If moisture lingers long enough in the Valley on Friday we could see a brief snow/rain mix to kick off the weekend. The confidence remains low though. Stay tuned!

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app starting at 5 PM ET with the latest on the forecast, and make sure you follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.