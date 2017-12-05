COURT: Investigators say Ewart Ave. murder suspect was seeking 'revenge'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man charged with the Sept. 3 murder of a Columbus teenager pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorders Court.

Adrian Harris, 30, also pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime as a convicted felon, in the murder of 19-year-old Takelia Johnson.

While Harris' attorney, Michael Eddings, told Judge Julius Hunter his client was not at the scene that night, the district attorney's office and Columbus police both say they have the evidence and motive to put him there.

Investigators testified that Harris was seeking "revenge" for his brother, Tamir Harris when he shot both Johnson and 32-year-old Aubrey Crittenden.

Columbus Police Department's Sgt. Mike Dahnke told the court Crittenden, one of three men wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting, is a known associate of Brandon Senior. Senior is accused of murdering Tamir on Aug. 22.

Eddings said he disagrees with prosecutors' testimony.



"As of today, there's nothing to suggest that Mr. Harris did any type of retaliation for his brother's death," Eddings said.

Dahnke also told the court police interviewed Crittenden, who was taken into custody Nov. 19 after receiving treatment from another gunshot wound.

According to police, Crittenden confirmed that Harris shot both him and Johnson that night.

Eddings told the court his client was nowhere near Ewart Avenue at the time of the shooting, saying Harris had gone to work that day and returned home.

Two witnesses who said they lived with Harris at the time of the incident, testified Harris was home at the time of the shooting.

"He was in bed, asleep at that particular time," Eddings said, "so, he's got a solid alibi, so we need to look and see exactly why an eyewitness is identifying him specifically."

The two witnesses who testified on Harris' behalf also said they were willing to talk to investigators after court.

Prosecutors also told the court, Kuamane Ford, the third man wanted in connection to this drive-by-shooting, was driving the car which Harris used to shoot.

Ford was found shot and killed on Sherwood Avenue earlier in November.



Harris was arrested in Phenix City on Dec.1, then extradited over to Columbus the same day.

Harris' case was bound over to Superior Court; Judge Hunter told Eddings his client's bond would be denied and would be ordered held at the Muscogee County Jail.

