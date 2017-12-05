Opelika police searching for suspect in attempted Best Buy theft

A heavy police presence is underway at the American Truck Driving Academy in Russell County.More >>
The Muscogee County School District received notification at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning of an accident involving a school bus in route to a campus.More >>
A decision has been made to move a public hearing, that will discuss the establishment of a Tax Allocation District in north Columbus, to January 23 for holiday purposes. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday.More >>
A man charged with the Sep. 3 murder of a Columbus teenager pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorders Court.More >>
Troup County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing man. Charlie Hendrix, 71, was last seen on Oct. 2 and went missing from the 200 block of Glover Rd. in Hogansville.More >>
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore has scheduled a press conference to release his findings for the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Terrel Walker.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.More >>
At least one person is confirmed to have been killed in a two-vehicle wreck just south of Rusk, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.More >>
A spokesman for Duke Energy said a more than 370,000 of the utility company’s customers may have had their public information exposed in a data-breach involving a third-party payment processing company.More >>
