Opelika police searching for suspect in attempted Best Buy theft

The Opelika Police Department needs your help identifying a woman suspected of attempted theft of property at a Best Buy.

The police department received a complaint that the suspect was attempting to take several computers from the business.

The suspect is described as a heavyset female wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, black pants, blue shoes, and carrying a gray or tan backpack. The suspect was last seen exiting the store at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the case or regarding the suspect is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 if you wish to remain anonymous.

