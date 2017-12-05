Troup Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly man

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Troup County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing man.

Charlie Hendrix, 71, was last seen on Oct. 2 and went missing from the 200 block of Glover Rd. in Hogansville.

If you have any information on Mr. Hendrix’s whereabouts please call the Troup County’s Sheriff Office at (707) 883-1616.

