MCSD reports bus accident with no injuries

The Muscogee County School District received notification at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning of an accident involving a school bus in route to a campus.

The District’s Transportation Department confirmed that the bus was headed to Aaron Cohn Middle School when an accident occurred at Macon Road and Chattsworth Road.

According to the dispatch report, the involved car fled the scene and the police department was contacted.

No injuries were reported with any students or personnel involved with this case.

All parents were notified of the incident. The accident is currently under investigation with the Columbus Police Department.

