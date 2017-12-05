Opening statements begin in trial of Auburn football player’s 2014 murder

Opening statements began in the trial for the man accused of the 2014 murder of an Auburn football player Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Markhale Hart is charged with the murder of Jakell Mitchell.

The 18-year-old died at an off-campus party in December 2014.

Hart has admitted to shooting Mitchell, but says he fired in self-defense.

