Multi-million dollar tire manufacturing facility coming to LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – LaGrange will soon be home to a multi-million dollar tire manufacturing facility.

Sentury Tire is a global advanced-technology tire manufacturer of automotive and aircraft.

The tire company is bringing a new concept to the industry– a tire subscription service called AvanTech.

“LaGrange along with the entire region will see the benefits of Sentury Tire with first access to a new concept in tire subscription service,” the City of LaGrange said in a release.

The monthly subscription fee starts at $17.95, depending on your tires, AvanTech will provide customers with four new tires, professional installation, road hazard coverage, tire inspections, and service for as long as the customer is enrolled in the program.

This service is only available in select Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina markets.

“AvanTech is an entirely new way for consumers to replace and maintain their vehicle’s tires,” said Rami Helminen, CEO of AvanTech Tires.

