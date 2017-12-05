Moore spokeswoman, CNN host get in heated exchange over abortion

(WTVM) – An interview on CNN involving Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign spokeswoman is getting a lot of play on other news outlets.

It's not only the person being interviewed but what the journalist said as well.

Jane Porter, Roy Moore's spokeswoman, appeared to dodge answering questions about whether she 'believed' the Roy Moore accusers who say Moore is guilty of sexual misconduct ranging from unwanted advances to assault.

Instead, Porter repeatedly used CNN anchor Poppy Harlow's pregnancy to try to get her point across about abortion.

“If you care about child abuse, you should be talking about the fact that Judge Roy Moore stands for protection not only of our Second Amendment rights so we can protect ourselves against predators but for the rights of babies like your 8-month baby that you're carrying right now. Doug Jones says you can take the life of that baby, and we should pay for it,” said Porter.

“Let's leave my child out of this,” Harlow responded.

CNN’s Harlow was trying to get to the bottom of allegations from several women who have come forward in recent weeks saying Moore had inappropriate relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30's.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Moore, who is now 70, denies the sexual misconduct claims against him.

Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones are competing in the December 12 special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions after he was named U.S. Attorney General.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.