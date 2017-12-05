New Phenix City resource center serves food, job help

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – People in Phenix City have a new helping hand.

The Hands of Love Resource Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The non-profit center officially opens to the public on December 11.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and provide food, clothing, and toiletries.

The resource center is part of the outreach ministry from The Agape Church International in Phenix City.

“Our responsibility is to make sure that whatever church our community is in that we make sure that we meet the need of that community. If we are not meeting the need then the church is not being effective,” said Adren Stallion, CEO Hands of Love Resource Center.

They will serve lunch daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and they will also have computers for people searching for jobs and help with resumes.

