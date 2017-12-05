Man arrested on robbery, marijuana charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with an early Tuesday morning robbery.

According to a police report, Tyler Williams was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and obstruction of an officer.

On Tuesday around 1:45 a.m., a man was robbed on the 900 block of Pembrook Drive. Williams allegedly placed a gun to the victim's face and took about $30 in cash.

A short time later, Williams was arrested after he was spotted running in the area. While officers were searching him, they found a 40-caliber pistol, 5 grams of suspected marijuana, and $15 in cash.

Williams is being held in the Muscogee County Jail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning at 8.

