Several Auburn streets to close Wednesday for cleanup

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Some roads around the campus of Auburn University will be closed Wednesday and maybe Thursday as crews clean trees along the road.

On-street parking will close along South College Street between Thach Avenue and Prevail Union for workers to remove toilet paper from street trees on Wednesday.

Auburn University Landscape Services will take place between approximately 6-8 a.m. If work is not completed on Wednesday, it will resume at 6 a.m. on Thursday until finished.

Drivers should slow down and be cautious when traveling around this area.

