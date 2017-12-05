Several Auburn streets to close Wednesday for cleanup

People in Phenix City have a new helping hand. The Hands of Love Resource Center hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. The non-profit center officially opens to the public on December 11.More >>
Some roads around the campus of Auburn University will be closed Wednesday and maybe Thursday as crews clean trees along the road.More >>
St. Francis Hospital in Columbus hosted their 23rd annual light the spirit celebration and tree lighting Tuesday evening. Students from St. Ann Pacelli, Eddie Middle, Columbus High, and Columbus State University came to sing and entertain the guests.More >>
More than 50 churches have come together as well as Troup County officials to discuss security measures that need to be taken in the event of an emergency. They say protecting yourself is most important even if you have to carry a weapon in church.More >>
Columbus police and first responders are on the scene of a two-car traffic accident at the intersection 18th Avenue and Wynnton Road in Midtown Columbus.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
