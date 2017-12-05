Troup County officials address guns in church during security seminar

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, there have been over 200 deadly force incidents in churches across the nation for 2017. Altogether, during those incidents, 77 people lost their lives.

More than 50 churches have come together as well as Troup County officials to discuss security measures that need to be taken in the event of an emergency.

They say protecting yourself is most important even if you have to carry a weapon in church.

“He said you work with one hand and have a weapon in the other hand to protect us from the enemy that's coming against us. And unfortunately, in today's time the enemy is coming against the church,” said Jason Ritter, the head of security at Faith Baptist Church.

There were detailed security checklists passed out to recommend all the churches follow a certain guideline to be properly prepared for dangerous situations.

Some items on the list include making sure that the security team has weapons and if members do bring a weapon to the church, to make sure that they are properly trained on how to respond to imminent danger.

The Pastor of Faith Baptist says that in today’s society, danger can happen anywhere.

“Because of the society that we live in and it's necessary for us to take every necessary precaution,” says Donald Yancy.

This is the second time that this event has been put on in Troup County, and many other churches are looking forward to other seminars to continue to address church security.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.