Eufaula home decor Christmas thief arrested

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – A Eufaula woman has been arrested after she was caught on camera stealing Christmas decorations off a porch.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, Jennifer Griffin was arrested and charged with fourth-degree theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The theft happened at a home in the Historic District in Eufaula Friday night. Griffin is seen on camera simulating knocking on the door as a car passes by, then steals two Christmas topiary decorations.

Griffin is now out of the Barbour County Jail on bond and awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Police warn during the holiday season that when you have packages delivered to your home, be observant of suspicious people or cars in your neighborhood. If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to call the police.

