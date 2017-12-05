Wynnton Road near 18th Avenue blocked off after two-car crash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police and first responders are on the scene of a two-car traffic accident at the intersection 18th Avenue and Wynnton Road in Midtown Columbus.

A female driver crashed into a cop car, but no injuries were reported.

A portion of Wynnton Road at the intersection of 18th Avenue has been blocked off.

