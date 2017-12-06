Phenix City police searching for man wanted for questioning in t - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City police searching for man wanted for questioning in theft, forgery case

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook/Phenix City Police Department) (Source: Facebook/Phenix City Police Department)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

The Phenix City Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning in a theft and forgery case.

Phenix City police released surveillance photos of the suspect. According to the police department, the man is wanted for questioning involving two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of theft in the 4th degree.

If you know the identity of the suspect, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2849 or 334-448-2835. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

