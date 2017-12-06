Goodwill hosts job fair in Opelika

A job fair in East Alabama will take place Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Goodwill Career Center in Opelika will host the event from 10 a.m. to noon.

Several employers will be on site looking to fill 70 positions. Some of those positions include accounting, sales, maintenance, and more.

The Goodwill Career Center is located at 3740 Pepperell Pkwy.

