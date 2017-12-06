Military Matters: Trees for Troops initiative delivers free trees to Ft. Benning troops

Free Christmas trees were given to active duty military and their spouses in Fort Benning as part of the Trees for Troops program.

Trees for Troops was created 13-years-ago by the Christmas Spirit Organization and FedEx.

“This year, just here in the state of Georgia, I think we're going to deliver about 2,250 trees to the various military installations here in Georgia, said Doak Slay, FedEx’s regional vice president. “Here today at Fort Benning we've got 650 trees and they’re all free,” he added.

FedEx and Fort Benning combined to make it as easy as possible for those receiving a tree.

Volunteers not only carried the trees to cars, they helped secure them for the trip home.

