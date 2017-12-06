Auburn ranked among Alabama's safest cities

Auburn was named one of Alabama’s safest cities in a recent study.

Safehome.org, an organization that ranks and reviews home security devices across the nation, ranked Auburn No. 7 on its list of 25 safest cities in Alabama.

The city was given a safety score of 77.47.

The number of law enforcement officers in Auburn was compared to the city’s population. The number and types of crimes reported in the city were also analyzed to calculate the score.

Vestavia Hills made the No. 1 spot followed by Daphne at No. 2 and Pelham in the third place.

