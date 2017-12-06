FIRST TO ALERT: Temps are falling fast and take a look at Friday's winter weather chance

(WTVM) - This morning the light rain continues to fall for some although the coverage is low. Expect on and off again rain all day with temperatures dropping. They'll be in the low 40s this afternoon for all in the Valley. Over the coming days expect 'feel like' temperatures to be 5-10 degrees colder than the actual temperature.

The rain chances will also stay high. Light rain sticks around through Friday so a wet, damp and cold few days are anticipated in the Valley. On Friday the chance to see a transition to rain/snow is possible. We're watching for 2 times - early Friday morning and again late Friday night into Saturday. The temperature at the ground should stay above 32 which will help determine the outcome. We're watching but the chance as of now is low and the impacts remain low if any, too. Stay tuned as details become clearer over the next 24-48 hours.

The weekend will dry out and clear out allowing overnight lows to dip into the 20s and low 30s. Afternoon highs will top out near 50. Next week things stay mostly dry with below average temperatures.

