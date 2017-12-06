FIRST TO ALERT: Temps are falling fast and take a look at Friday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Temps are falling fast and take a look at Friday's winter weather chance

By Elisabeth D'Amore, Morning Meteorologist
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)

(WTVM) -  This morning the light rain continues to fall for some although the coverage is low. Expect on and off again rain all day with temperatures dropping. They'll be in the low 40s this afternoon for all in the Valley. Over the coming days expect 'feel like' temperatures to be 5-10 degrees colder than the actual temperature.

The rain chances will also stay high. Light rain sticks around through Friday so a wet, damp and cold few days are anticipated in the Valley. On Friday the chance to see a transition to rain/snow is possible. We're watching for 2 times - early Friday morning and again late Friday night into Saturday. The temperature at the ground should stay above 32 which will help determine the outcome. We're watching but the chance as of now is low and the impacts remain low if any, too. Stay tuned as details become clearer over the next 24-48 hours.

The weekend will dry out and clear out allowing overnight lows to dip into the 20s and low 30s. Afternoon highs will top out near 50. Next week things stay mostly dry with below average temperatures.

  Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

    The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary's Magnet Academy.

  Most Wanted: Convicted sex offender fails to register

    The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.

  Prepare yourself for winter weather

    Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

