Health with Dr. Paula: Habits to improve holiday stress and depression

Holidays are usually a time of celebration. However, many people experience stress and depression during the holiday season.

Dr. Paula Walker King discusses steps to prevent such pressure during the holidays.

Being alone, grieving the loss of loved ones, and debt during the holidays are among the factors that can cause stress and depression

Regular sleep, exercise, and curved spending are ways to reduce such holiday strain.

