Kinetic Credit Union names new CEO - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Kinetic Credit Union names new CEO

(Source: Kinetic Credit Union) (Source: Kinetic Credit Union)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Kinetic Credit Union has announced its new president and CEO.

Mark Littleton will begin as the CEO on Feb. 31, 2018. He will succeed Janet Davis, who announced her retirement in September. Davis will retire on Jan. 31.

“Mark was the unanimous choice of the Selection Committee from a pool of highly qualified candidates,” said Ron Hinze, Chairman of the Board. “The Board was impressed with his passion for Kinetic and commitment to the credit union philosophy of bettering members’ lives. Mark’s combination of servant leadership, deep credit union experience, and vision for Kinetic will ensure that our financial institution continues to thrive going forward.”

Littleton brings almost 20 years of experience at Kinetic to his new role as President/CEO. He currently serves as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, overseeing the credit union’s marketing, business development, community relations, project management and human resources functions.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve the members, employees, and Board as President and CEO,” said Littleton. “Kinetic is a progressive, member-focused credit union that is a community leader.”

Littleton becomes the fourth Chief Executive Officer to lead Kinetic in its 61-year history. He follows Davis, who has served as President/CEO for the last 26 years.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

    Male student reportedly sexually assaulted at Columbus bus stop

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 5:26 PM EST2017-12-06 22:26:57 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

    More >>

    The Muscogee County School District is investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault. According to a report, the alleged incident involved a male student at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

    More >>

  • Most Wanted: Convicted sex offender fails to register

    Most Wanted: Convicted sex offender fails to register

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:27 PM EST2017-12-07 03:27:04 GMT
    (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

    The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.

    More >>

    The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted sex offender who has failed to register his place of residence, a state requirement for all sex offenders.

    More >>

  • Prepare yourself for winter weather

    Prepare yourself for winter weather

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 6:15 PM EST2017-12-06 23:15:40 GMT
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)

    Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

    More >>

    Temperatures are dropping outside and rain has made it even cooler outside. For those who are homeless and want to get out of the weather, there's a warming station at Rescue Valley Home.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly