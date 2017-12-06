Kinetic Credit Union names new CEO

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Kinetic Credit Union has announced its new president and CEO.

Mark Littleton will begin as the CEO on Feb. 31, 2018. He will succeed Janet Davis, who announced her retirement in September. Davis will retire on Jan. 31.

“Mark was the unanimous choice of the Selection Committee from a pool of highly qualified candidates,” said Ron Hinze, Chairman of the Board. “The Board was impressed with his passion for Kinetic and commitment to the credit union philosophy of bettering members’ lives. Mark’s combination of servant leadership, deep credit union experience, and vision for Kinetic will ensure that our financial institution continues to thrive going forward.”

Littleton brings almost 20 years of experience at Kinetic to his new role as President/CEO. He currently serves as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, overseeing the credit union’s marketing, business development, community relations, project management and human resources functions.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve the members, employees, and Board as President and CEO,” said Littleton. “Kinetic is a progressive, member-focused credit union that is a community leader.”

Littleton becomes the fourth Chief Executive Officer to lead Kinetic in its 61-year history. He follows Davis, who has served as President/CEO for the last 26 years.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.