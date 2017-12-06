Phenix City police searching for missing teen

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are searching for a missing teen.

Rayshondre Tarver, 17, was last seen on Nov. 30 and is believed to be in the Phenix City area.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call police at (334) 448-2829.

