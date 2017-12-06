Eyewitnesses place second suspect at murder scene on 41st St., Young Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The second person wanted in the shooting death of Diondre Murphy pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder before a Recorder's Court judge.

Columbus police arrested Thomas Meade, 25, on Friday, Dec 1 in connection with Murphy's death on Oct. 24.

Police detectives testified they've interviewed several eyewitnesses who saw the scene on 41st Street and Young Avenue unfold.

Witnesses told detectives they saw Meade, 16-year-old Andrew Scarborough, and another white male at or near the house where first responders found Murphy.



After further investigation, police detectives said they believe Murphy came with a group that night to 41st Street, to meet for a gun sale.



Detectives said witnesses also positively identified Meade from a photo lineup. Meade, however, was not charged with possession of a firearm during the shooting.

Police say Scarborough was the one who actually shot and killed Murphy. The teen is being tried as an adult under GA Senate Bill 440.



Judge Julius Hunter bound Meade's case over to Superior Court, where a judge there will determine the suspect's bond.

